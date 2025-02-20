Open Letter to the Governor: Upstate New York Deserves Better After Massive Storm
Where’s the Help, Governor?
Governor Kathy Hochul, where are you? Central New York, or Upstate as most of you call it, is buried under five feet or more of snow. Power is out, dozens of buildings are collapsing, and people are stranded.
Yet, the response from the state has been nonexistent.
Weather Disaster Response
When hurricanes flood coastal towns, resources are mobilized immediately. When wildfires rage, crews are dispatched without hesitation. When tornadoes rip through neighborhoods like the one in Rome this summer, relief efforts are swift.
But when a historic snowstorm buries Upstate communities, leaving people freezing in the dark, and towns at a standstill, the urgency disappears. Why?
Answers & Action
We deserve answers—and action. The hard working blue collar folks of Upstate New York are no less important than those downstate.
We need emergency response teams, power restoration, and help just clearing all this snow to make roads passable.
We have neighbors helping neighbors as best they can because that's what Central New Yorkers do. But this is not just a snowstorm. This is a disaster. And disasters demand leadership.
How many buildings need to collapse and lives be ruined before you send much needed help our way?
Governor, Upstate is waiting.
Jaw Dropping Snow Photos From Multi Day February Storm
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams