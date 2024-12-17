Open Letter to Naughty Holiday Shoppers in Central New York

Where Has the Holiday Spirit Gone?

It’s the season to be jolly. At least it’s supposed to be.

Songs sing of “good will toward men” and “peace on Earth,” but in the crowded parking lots and shopping aisles, it's more like the stink, stank, stunk.

It seems some of you have been channeling the wrong kind of holiday spirit—one that would make even the Grinch himself shake his green head in shame.

While crossing off my Christmas shopping list, I expected to see smiles, twinkling lights, and festive joy—things that make this season “merry and bright.” Instead, I found the kind of chaos that would put everyone atop of Santa's naughty list.

It started in the Consumer Square parking lot. Two cars lunged for an open space like reindeer racing for the finish line. Horns blared, doors flung open, and heated words flew faster than snowflakes. What happened to this being the most wonderful time of the year?

Inside the stores, it wasn’t much better. Shoppers shoved past each other, carts clanged like swords in a duel, and the tension was as thick as December snow.

We sing of “tidings of comfort and joy,” yet it's hard to find in crowded aisles where you see Grinches at every turn.

So this holiday season let’s keep the peace in parking lots, the cheer in the checkout lines, and the elbows to ourselves. After all, it’s not about who gets the best deal—it’s about who gives the most joy.

Be kind, be courteous, and for the love of Whoville, say “excuse me” when you weave through the crowds.

The real magic of the holidays doesn’t come from a parking spot or a 50% discount—it comes from treating each other with kindness and grace.

Get our free mobile app