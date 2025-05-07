If you’ve ever been bored and decided to scroll Facebook Marketplace "just to look," you already know it's like the wild west. What started as a simple way to sell your old couch has turned into something much stranger.

Facebook Marketplace has kind of taken Craigslist’s spot. Craigslist's website looks straight out of 1994, while Marketplace is built right into Meta, it’s easier to message sellers, and let’s face it, you can just ignore someone or block them with the tap of screen. The advantage too, it looks cleaner when you upload photos or video, where CraigsList was super clunky.

Facebook Marketplace was launched on October 4, 2016. It was introduced as a way for users to buy and sell items locally within the Facebook platform. Initially, it focused on individual users selling to each other, but it has since evolved to include businesses as well.

We went down the rabbit hole of Facebook Marketplace here in Central New York and found 15 of the most bizarre, hilarious, and just plain confusing items for sale. Some of these listings made us laugh. Others made us question humanity. A few made us seriously consider making an offer because, honestly, how could you beat these deals?

So if you're in the mood to laugh, be amazed, or wonder why someone would sell any of these items, check out our list of 15 items you won't believe are actually for sale all right here in the Central New York region, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York:

15 Of The Strangest Things We Found For Sale- May 2025- Week 1 We went down the rabbit hole of Facebook Marketplace here in Central New York and found 15 of the most bizarre, hilarious, and just plain confusing items for sale. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler