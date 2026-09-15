When you think of Central New York communities, there's often plenty of artwork on display that we pass by every day. Utica has the mural at Liberty Bell Park; Syracuse has the West Fayette Street Railroad Bridge mural and now another City joins the list.

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Oneonta is getting a massive splash of color just in time for festival season. Saturday September 19th, the City of Oneonta Public Arts Commission is hosting a free ribbon-cutting and reception from 5 to 7pm right during the City of the Hills Festival.

Those hanging out in downtown Oneonta are encouraged to make their way over to the retaining wall behind the new transit hub parking lot on Market Street.

Treats, Brews, and Big Visuals

The team isn’t just cutting a ribbon they’re throwing a mini party.

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You can pick from a selection of season themed cookies courtesy of Autumn Cafe and Freestyle Bakery as well as sip something refreshing from Bittersweet Brewery’s mobile truck while you take in the art.

Oneonta Public Arts Commission Oneonta Public Arts Commission

"The Four Seasons of Oneonta"

Professional muralist Yulia Avgustinovich began hand painting the showpiece back in August. And the towering 3,200-square-foot piece tells a truly local story.

Named The Four Seasons of Oneonta, the design flows from spring to winter using the city's logo as its centerpiece.

A visual of the Delaware and Hudson Railroad ties together local agricultural heritage, and local landmarks like the Wilber Mansion, the Swart-Wilcox House, and the historic D&H Passenger Station.

Local leaders have shared their own kind words for the muralist, including Emily Falco who is chair of the Public Arts Commission.

“It’s been a joy to watch the mural come to life, each day bringing a new bird or flower or scene celebrating Oneonta’s cultural and natural heritage."

What’s Next

This mural is only the beginning.

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Commission members want to hear from other Oneonta businesses that may have a blank canvas just waiting to be redesigned.

Thise interested are encouraged to stop by the event this weekend and talk with the team or pitch ideas at the Oneonta Public Arts Commission website.