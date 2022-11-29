Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week.

The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."

Credit - Google Maps Credit - Google Maps loading...

Oneida Grand Opening

Plans were to originally open the newest Popeyes at 204 Genesee Street in Oneida, New York by August. But summer came and went and construction continued.

After a four-month delay, the grand opening has finally been set for Monday, December 5. Doors will open at 10 AM.

New Hartford Popeyes

This isn't the first Popeyes to open in Central New York and it won't be the last.

Traffic was backed up on Commercial Drive when the fast-food restaurant opened in New Hartford earlier this year. Everyone was lovin' that chicken from Popeyes.

Chicken Secret

Cooking with Polly even went on the road to get the inside scoop on the secret to making Popeyes chicken in New Hartford.

Rome Popeye's

Now that the New Hartford location is up and running and the Oneida restaurant is almost ready to open, plans will begin on a third Popeyes in Central New York.

The next Popeyes restaurant will be located on Erie Boulevard in Rome. It could be open sometime next Spring. Until then, you'll have to get your Louisiana fried chicken in New Hartford or Oneida.

A Look Inside The New Popeyes New Hartford Location Popeyes in New Hartford is celebrating their grand opening on April 30. Keep in mind, construction is still going on, but here's a quick look inside so you can see what to expect.

10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY What would you like to see move into the former Boil Shack location in New Hartford on Seneca Turnkpike?