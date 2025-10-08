Scammers Posing As Police Demand Money In Central New York

If your phone rings and someone claims to be a police officer asking for money, don’t panic, but do stay alert.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm about an ongoing phone scam that has been targeting residents, and unfortunately, it’s not the only one happening in the region.

How the Scam Works

According to the Sheriff’s Office, scammers are calling people and posing as law enforcement officers, often using names like “Sgt. Williams.” The pitch? They claim they can help with pending legal issues or even secure the release of someone from jail. But here’s the catch: they then ask for money through apps like Cash App, Zelle, Venmo, or PayPal, or sometimes even ask victims to drop off cash at a specific location.

Officials are clear: this is not how law enforcement handles fines or bail. The Sheriff’s Office says they will never demand payment over the phone or request money through mobile apps. Legitimate fines are always paid through the court system, and bail payments happen directly at the booking department with proper identification.

Protect Yourself From Impersonation Scams

So, what should you do if you get one of these calls? First, don’t share any personal or financial information. Ask for the caller’s name, number, and agency, and take the time to verify their identity before taking any action. You can report suspicious calls to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141, and wait until the end of the recording to speak with a dispatcher.

Similar Scams in Rome

Unfortunately, scammers aren’t stopping there. Over in Rome, the Police Department is warning residents about a similar phone scam, this one using the guise of a charitable campaign. Scammers are pretending to represent a “Back the Blue Campaign” and asking for money to supposedly support law enforcement. Victims are told they’ll be connected to the police department, but instead, they’re coaxed into sending cash, gift cards, or even cryptocurrency. Authorities emphasize that this campaign is not legitimate and has no connection to local law enforcement.

Where to Report Suspicious Calls

Experts caution that money sent this way is nearly impossible to recover. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately, don’t provide any personal information, and report the incident either to your local police, the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.FTC.gov, or the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

