Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots

Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level.

Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."

Day One: Elfinem ft. Mom's Spaghetti

Credit - Kourey Lilley

Daily Live Elf on Shelf

The fun begins on December 1 and pictures are shared on social media every day through Christmas Day, ending with a photo with Santa of course.

"We usually come up with a list of ideas first and then dress him in the costume to take some of the pictures. We do multiple at a time to avoid having to have him wear it constantly, although he does love it."

There are times when the picture just appears. On the drive to take another photo, Lilley noticed a rainbow and had to stop. "This one couldn't be planned, we saw it and had to get out and get a quick picture."

Day Three: Disguised as a leprechaun looking for that pot of gold.

Credit - Kourey Lilley

Speedy Elf

Coming up with ideas is the easy part. Keeping up with a speedy toddler is another story. "My phone is full of 50 of the same picture, with only one decent version."

Thankfully Lilley is able to capture one for the daily photo that she shares on social media. "Everyone loves it."

See: Daily Live Elf on the Shelf 2021

To date, Jack has roasted marshmallows and chestnuts, cast a Christmas line, and sang a carol or two. Check out the daily pictures Lilley manages to get of her speedy toddler Jack below and see the rest of the month on Lilley's Facebook page.