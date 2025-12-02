If you’re a fan of winter adventures—or just love the thrill of catching fish—you’re going to want to hear this: a lake in Central New York has just been named the #2 ice fishing destination in the country for 2026. And honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Ice fishing isn’t just about catching fish. It’s an experience.

Picture this: a frozen lake sparkling under a winter sun, shanties dotting the ice, tip-ups set and ready, and that quiet anticipation while waiting for the first bite. It’s peaceful, it’s exciting, and it’s a chance to really test your fishing skills in a winter wonderland.

Credit - Pierre Jarry/Unsplash Credit - Pierre Jarry/Unsplash loading...

Prime Walleye & Yellow Perch

So what makes this Central New York lake stand out?

Get our free mobile app

For starters, it’s one of the largest inland lakes entirely within the state, which means plenty of space to explore. It reliably freezes over in the winter, giving anglers access to prime Walleye and Yellow Perch fishing.

Local outfitters and officials keep a close eye on ice conditions, so whether you’re a seasoned pro or trying ice fishing for the first time, it’s easy—and safe—to enjoy.

READ MORE: Skip the Crowds - New York’s Best Small Airports

And it’s not just about fishing. The surrounding area offers scenic winter hikes, charming small towns, and cozy restaurants where you can warm up after a day on the ice. Plus, with Syracuse nearby, you can easily mix in some city attractions for a full winter getaway.

Credit - Chewool Kim/Unsplash Credit - Chewool Kim/Unsplash loading...

Oneida Lake Among 10 Best

For 2026, Oneida Lake sits proudly alongside other top destinations like Brainerd, MN, and Green Bay, WI, proving that New York knows how to do ice fishing right.

Check out all 10 of the best destinations in the country and make plans for an ice fishing trip this winter.