The Oneida School District has announced that it is moving to Plan B for high school students this fall.

Due to extensive damage at Oneida High School from the June storm, students will not be able to start the year in their usual building.

District leaders say this decision comes after weeks of careful planning and consideration. Administrators, school staff, guidance counselors, and community partners worked tirelessly to explore every possible option to ensure students could return to classrooms safely and effectively.

Bishop Grimes Move Fell Through

One alternative included relocating students to the former Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, but after inspections and assessments, it became clear that extensive upgrades would be required before that building could safely accommodate students, and those upgrades could not be completed in time for the start of the school year.

Instead, students will attend classes at Otto Shortell Middle School. To make this temporary arrangement work, the district will implement a split schedule: high school students will attend in the morning, and middle school students will take over in the afternoon.

Schedules, Transportation & Programming Info Coming Soon

Officials emphasize that the split schedule, while not ideal, is the best solution under the circumstances. “We know this is a significant adjustment for our students, families, and staff,” Superintendent of Schools Matthew Carpenter said. “Our administrative and instructional teams have been working around the clock to develop the best possible plan. Our top priority remains providing a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment for every student.”

More information regarding detailed schedules, transportation, and programming will be shared with families in the coming days. "We sincerely appreciate your continued patience, understanding, and support as we navigate this challenging time together as a community."