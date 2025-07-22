A major decision has been made affecting a key part of the Central New York community’s education plans for the coming school year — and it’s not the news anyone wanted to hear.

Due to extensive damage caused by the severe storm, a local high school will remain closed for the entire 2025–2026 school year.

Oneida High School won't be open in the fall. Extensive electrical and mechanical damage to the building, makes it unsafe for students and staff to return.

"Please know that this decision was made only after thoroughly assessing the damage," said Matthew Carpenter, Superintendent of Schools. "This is not the news we hoped to deliver, and I know how upsetting and disruptive it is—especially for our high school students, teachers, staff, and families.

Exploring Alternatives

Since the storm hit on June 22nd, the district has been working nonstop alongside the Oneida High School administrative team, guidance counselors, and community partners to develop a comprehensive plan.

Their goal is to ensure students remain safe, supported, and academically on track despite this unexpected challenge.

Part of that plan includes exploring alternative learning spaces, with help from neighboring school districts, BOCES, and other local organizations.

Carpenter says district leaders are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible and keeping the Oneida school community connected and strong during this difficult time.

"While we didn’t choose this path, we will walk it together—with compassion, flexibility, and resilience. We know this is hard. But we also know the strength of the Oneida community. Together, we’ve overcome challenges before—and together, we will get through this."

More detailed information will be shared with families and staff soon.