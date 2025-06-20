A new grassroots initiative in Oneida County is aiming to tackle two major challenges in our area: reducing food waste and easing food insecurity.

It’s called ResQ2Feed Oneida County, and it’s the latest effort by the Oneida County Food Coalition to put surplus food to good use—right here in our community.

What Is ResQ2Feed and How Does It Work?

At its core, the program is about simple acts that create big change.

“One volunteer. One hour a week. One rescued delivery. It all adds up to real change,” said Armand Mastraccio, director of operations for ResQ2Feed Oneida County

According to the Daily Sentinel, the model is straightforward: surplus food from restaurants, grocery stores, cafeterias, and schools is picked up by volunteers and delivered to local nonprofits like food pantries, shelters, and senior centers. The goal is to reduce waste and make sure good food ends up on plates, not in landfills.

Why Food Waste Is a Bigger Problem Than You Think

According to ResQ2Feed, about 40% of all food in the U.S. is unsold or uneaten, and most of it winds up decomposing in landfills. When it does this, it releases methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Meanwhile, 13.1% of people in Oneida County face food insecurity, and 1 in 5 children don’t always know where their next meal is coming from. During summer months, this can be even more stressful on children.

To bridge that gap, the program uses a smartphone app called Food Rescue Hero. The app alerts volunteers in real time when there’s a food rescue opportunity nearby. A quick tap, and that volunteer becomes the crucial link between a business with excess and a neighbor in need.

“It’s a win for everyone,” Mastraccio said. “We’re keeping food out of the trash, reducing environmental harm, and feeding people who need it.”

Volunteer Impact: How You Can Help

The program is currently recruiting volunteers countywide—especially residents who have just one hour a week to spare. The goal is to build a network of 100 food rescue heroes. Together, that network could dramatically cut food waste in the region and increase access to fresh, nutritious food for those who need it most.

To learn more or to sign up, visit resq2feed.org or download the Food Rescue Hero app today.

