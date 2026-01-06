If you were hoping we'd get a break from nasty winter weather, yeah, not so much.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern and Southern Oneida County, and this one is shaping up to be a classic Central New York headache.

What This Winter Weather Advisory Means

The advisory runs from 4 PM this afternoon (1/6) through 11AM Wednesday (1/7), covering areas including Utica, Rome, and Boonville. And instead of one clean type of precipitation, we’re getting the full sampler platter: snow, freezing rain, plain rain, and even a few sleet pellets tossed in for good measure.

So what does that actually mean for your evening and morning commute? Slippery roads, especially once temperatures start bouncing around the freezing mark. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation should stay around an inch or less, but the bigger concern is ice. Ice buildup could reach around one-tenth of an inch, with localized areas near and just north of the Mohawk Valley seeing up to a quarter inch. That’s enough to turn untreated roads, sidewalks, and driveways into skating rinks.

Ice Is the Biggest Travel Concern

Timing matters here. Late this afternoon and into the evening, Northern Oneida County is expected to see precipitation flip back and forth between snow, freezing rain, rain, and sleet. Meanwhile, the Mohawk Valley portion of Southern Oneida County is more likely to deal with freezing rain mixed with rain during that same window. As we move deeper into the overnight hours, the mess should gradually change back over to wet snow, continuing into Wednesday morning.

When Conditions Could Be Worst

The biggest impacts are expected during the Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday’s morning drive, so if you can slow things down or give yourself extra time, now’s the moment. Even roads that look “just wet” could have a thin layer of ice underneath, especially on bridges, overpasses, and less-traveled side streets.

Safety Tips for Drivers and Pedestrians

And it’s not just drivers who need to be careful. If you’re heading outside, whether it’s walking the dog, heading into work, or taking out the trash, watch your footing. Stairs, sidewalks, and driveways could be slick, and falls are one of the most common injuries during events like this. If you’re traveling, you can always check the latest road conditions by calling 511, which gives real-time updates across New York State.