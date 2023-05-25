Farm Fun For Everyone! Farm Fest 2023 is Back in Central New York

From hay rides to petting zoos, these local farmers have an evening full of fun ready for you and your family this June.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting Farm Fest this year. The date is set for Friday, June 2nd at DiNitto Farms in Marcy. They plan to run the event rain or shine, so be sure to mark it in your calendar!

Canva Canva loading...

Farm Fest is fun for the whole family. Not only can everyone learn more about agriculture with the free educational displays, but there is a wide variety of other fun activities you and your kids are sure to enjoy.

These include but aren't limited to...

Pony Rides



Hay Rides



Farm Tours



Kiddie Tractor Pulls



Hay Maze



Petting Zoo



Games



Food



Vendors

CCE Oneida County via Facebook CCE Oneida County via Facebook loading...

Everything at Farm Fest is free, aside from pony rides and food. All they ask for is a $5 parking donation when you arrive at the farm. The entire event is CASH ONLY and there won't be an ATM on site.

Food will be available throughout the event. Local 4-H clubs will have hamburgers, hot dogs, and grilled cheese.

Canva Canva loading...

Farm Fest 2023 will run from 4:30pm to 8pm on Friday, June 2nd.

For additional information, feel free to call CCE Oneida County at (315) 736-3394. You can also visit their website or Facebook page for more details.

