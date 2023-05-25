Farm Fun For Everyone! Farm Fest 2023 is Back in Central New York
From hay rides to petting zoos, these local farmers have an evening full of fun ready for you and your family this June.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting Farm Fest this year. The date is set for Friday, June 2nd at DiNitto Farms in Marcy. They plan to run the event rain or shine, so be sure to mark it in your calendar!
Farm Fest is fun for the whole family. Not only can everyone learn more about agriculture with the free educational displays, but there is a wide variety of other fun activities you and your kids are sure to enjoy.
These include but aren't limited to...
- Pony Rides
- Hay Rides
- Farm Tours
- Kiddie Tractor Pulls
- Hay Maze
- Petting Zoo
- Games
- Food
- Vendors
Everything at Farm Fest is free, aside from pony rides and food. All they ask for is a $5 parking donation when you arrive at the farm. The entire event is CASH ONLY and there won't be an ATM on site.
Read More: Support, Buy, & Eat Local At The Oneida County Public Market
Food will be available throughout the event. Local 4-H clubs will have hamburgers, hot dogs, and grilled cheese.
Farm Fest 2023 will run from 4:30pm to 8pm on Friday, June 2nd.
For additional information, feel free to call CCE Oneida County at (315) 736-3394. You can also visit their website or Facebook page for more details.