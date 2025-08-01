Oneida County has unveiled its new 2025-2030 Agricultural Strategic Plan—a clear roadmap designed to boost the region’s farming economy, protect valuable farmland, and create more opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses across the county.

The plan was developed with help from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County and LaBella Associates, focusing on five key goals:

Preserving and protecting farmland

Supporting economic development and local businesses

Promoting agritourism and local food

Developing the workforce and helping farms transition

Building sustainability and climate resilience

Loans, Grants & Tax Breaks

The plan includes 25 project ideas, with four top priorities already in motion: helping farmers access loans, grants, and tax breaks; setting up a Farming Apprenticeship or Internship Program; analyzing climate risks specific to agriculture; and encouraging towns to adopt farm-friendly planning using the county’s guide.

James Genovese, Oneida County’s Planning Commissioner, says these projects aim to make a real difference in supply chains, land use, and workforce growth. The plan aligns farming with broader economic, education, and climate goals to create a more resilient and thriving farming community.

New Ag Committee

To ensure smooth progress, a new Agricultural Implementation Committee—led by the county and Cornell Cooperative Extension—will oversee the plan, with working groups focusing on each goal and meeting regularly to stay on track.

Built on solid research, data, and input from local farmers, this plan builds on past efforts like the 2017 Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan and the Dairy Sustainability Action Plan.

“This plan isn’t just about preserving farmland; it’s about building a stronger system that supports our farmers, grows our food economy, connects communities, and makes Oneida County a leader in agricultural innovation and resilience," County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said.

See the full plan here.