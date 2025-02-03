One Upstate New York Town Has 200 Inches of Snow For First Time in Five Years
One town in Upstate New York has hit the 200 inches of snow mark for the first time in five years. And Old Man Winter isn't done yet.
Carolyn Yerdon has been a weather observer for the National Weather Service for nearly 30 years. She's may love snow more than anyone else. You can often find her frolicking in the flakes every winter.
Although Yerdon hasn't had much snow to play in the last few years. This winter is an entirely different story.
Embracing the Weather
Yerdon lives in the Tug Hill region of Redfield, New York. She says residents in her town are use to living in a place you don't shovel driveways, but roofs. "You just have to embrace it."
The town is embracing 200 inches of snow already this winter. It's the first time they've seen this much in five years.
It's a long way from the record that was set during the 96/97 season at 424.5 inches though. But winter isn't over yet.
More Snow to Embrace
Forecasters are predicting the month of February will be just as snowy as the month of January.
It's looks like Yerdon and every other snow loving person will have plenty to play in for the foreseeable future.
