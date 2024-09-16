Largest Kayak Raft In Upstate New York Makes Waves For Charity

Thousands of kayaks and canoes gathered on an Upstate New York lake to break the Guinness World Record.

What started as a small group of friends looking for a way to honor a friend lost to breast cancer turned into a World Record.

One Square Mile of Hope was created by Connie Perry, the owner of Frisky Otter Tours, and a small group of friends who formed the Inlet Area Business Association to help promote tourism.

Connie lost a close friend to breast cancer in 2007 and wanted to honor her memory while raising money to help eradicate the disease. Then someone came up with the idea of a Guinness Record attempt for the largest raft of canoes, kayaks and boats. One Square Mile of Hope was born.

Rafters came together in 2008, 2011 and then again in 2014 to break and then retake the Guinness Book of World Records.

After holding the record for 9 years, and many requests to do it again, thousands of people came together on Fourth Lake in Inlet on Saturday, September 14.

Thousands Raise Hundreds of Thousands

This year's attempt may not have broken a new record but it helped raise even more money for a great cause. All proceeds benefits the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

"There are no words to convey the power of 1,104, 1,902 and then 3,150 Canoes, Kayaks and Guide Boats gathered and held together by human hands to make a difference," the organizers said. "There are also no words to express the gratitude for the generation of over $300,000 between our three events that went to breast cancer awareness, prevention and research."

Adirondack Drone shot video to show what more than 2,100 boats look like from above.

