One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York

New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all.

Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New York, has been named the most unusual town in the state.

Thousands Visit Every Year

Lily Dale is a gated community full of psychics. The year-round population is only 275, but the town's connection to the Spiritualist movement brings more than 20,000 visitors every year for classes, workshops, lectures, church services, mediumship demonstrations, and private physic appointments.

Spiritualism is an active faith guided by a set of principles. This faith is applied through prayer, meditation, healing, and mediumship.

Moving Into Lily Dale

There are only 160 private residences in the small town, including television mediums Lisa Williams and Michelle Whitedove. But not anyone can move in. There are rules. First, you have to be a member of the Lily Dale Assembly. Then you have to get approval from the board of directors.

There are several homes for sale including medium MK Rolands.

Small Town Big Attention

The small town has gotten a lot of big attention over the years. Lily Dale was featured in the HBO documentary No One Dies in Lily Dale.

A candid portrayal of Lily Dale, a spiritualist community in upstate New York, where most of the town's residents are registered Mediums who regularly give spiritual readings to visitors through alleged communication with the deceased.

Lily Dale Mysteries

New York Times bestselling author Wendy Corsi Staub, lived close to Lily Dale and has written several books about the small town including a series for young adults and spin-off thrillers for adults.

Paranormal Road Trip

Whether you believe in life beyond the grave or not, there's no denying Lily Dale provides an interesting experience for seekers of the paranormal. So if you want to see something different on your next road trip, make plans to visit the most unusual town in New York.

