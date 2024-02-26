One Small New York Lake Mystifies Archeologists

There's a small, crescent-shaped lake in Central New York that has mystified archaeologists for years.

Lamoka Lake in the Finger Lakes Region is located between Seneca and Keuka Lake. It's not big enough to officially qualify as one of the Finger Lakes, covering just 1.2 square miles.

The lake, previously known as Mud Lake, is next to the small town of Tyrone, with a population of around 1,600 people.

Archaic Period

Archeological excavations around Lamoka Lake discovered humans lived in the area as far back as 3500 BC.

The first excavations were conducted in the 1920s. Between 1958 and 1962, scientists from the New York State Museum continued to excavate and research the area.

Many projectile points that scientists believe people used for hunting were left behind. A variety of other tools, including polished stone tools and tools made out of animal bones were discovered. Evidence of fire pits, possible floors of homes, and burial sites were also unearthed.

Lamoka People

The National Parks Service says the projectile points came from the Lamoka people who lived in Central New York and Northern Pennsylvania from about 3500 to 1300 BCE.

Unlike more recent histories with documentary resources, we have no written record of prehistoric peoples. What we do know comes from archaeology, the physical remains people left behind.

When archaeologists find artifacts from a specific time and place, they identify a certain “culture” that existed long ago. The Lamoka culture got its name due to the largest known settlement uncovered near Lamoka Lake.

The Lake was named a National Historic Landmark in 1961 because of the artifacts that were found there.

A portion of the area is owned by the Archaeological Conservancy to preserve the remainder of the site.

