One of Largest Wildlife Centers in Central New York May Be Forced to Close

One of the largest wildlife centers in Central New York may be forced to close.

The Woodhaven Wildlife Center is a non-profit organization in Chadwicks, that has focused on rescuing, raising, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned animals for over 35 years. That may soon come to an end.

Woodhaven founder Judy Cusworth says they are no longer receiving food from one of their major sponsors.

"It seems the corporate heads at Hannaford have decided not to donate to animal organizations anymore. It will now be soup kitchens, the homeless and coalitions."

Cusworth says they picked up produce four days a week from Hannaford.

"It took us at least two hours to go through the boxes. Bags of peaches, nectarines, cherries and apples all had to be sifted through to take out the really bad ones. The strawberry and blackberry containers often had moldy berries that we sorted and put in a compost pile."

The major loss of food may force the closure of Woodhaven Wildlife Center. "I can’t see any way to replace this loss," said Cusworth who has not made a decision yet. "Closing down is a possibility."

Hannaford Responds

Hannaford released a statement on the donation change:

"We understand our responsibility to support our communities, which is why we donate more than 5 million pounds of food annually to hunger relief organizations in New York. All Hannaford stores follow product donation procedures in line with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Food Recovery Hierarchy, which prioritizes the donation of safe, healthy food to humans. All perishable items that are deemed safe for human consumption are picked up from the store directly by food bank partners within the Feeding America network.

The Food Bank of Central New York recently identified additional food pantries serving the community who will now be supported by donations from the New Hartford store in accordance with our procedures. The Woodhaven Wildlife Center will continue to receive product donations suitable for animal consumption in line with the EPA Food Recovery Hierarchy. We are also working with the Center to identify additional fundraising opportunities available to them in partnership with our stores. Hannaford is deeply committed to supporting its communities through the donation of safe, healthy food, as well as the diversion of food waste from landfills."

Community Steps Up to Help

The community is stepping in to help Woodland where they can.

The Compassion Coalition has offered to assist in providing food.

Michelle Boehlert even volunteered her garden. "My garden is a bounty of veggies. I can donate my cucumbers, tomatoes and anymore lettuce I produce."

Will it be enough to save Woodhaven? Only time will tell.

