Old school drive-ins were the place to be in the 50s and 60s. That's where you'd find the football team, the cheerleaders, and all your friends on Friday night. It wasn't just about the food. It was the atmosphere that came with it.

Today it's all about drive-thrus rather than drive-ins. But there are still some classic ones left. And one of the best American Drive-Ins in the country can be found in Upstate New York.

Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In in Scotia, New York has been around for 72 years and it's among Taste of Home's 20 Best Old School Drive-Ins around the country.

Credit- Jumpin' Jack's Drive In/Facebook Credit- Jumpin' Jack's Drive In/Facebook loading...

Opened in 1952 & Quickly Expanded

Jack Brenan decided to open a Florida-inspired drive-in ice cream stand in 1952. It wasn't long before he needed to expand to keep up with the growing success.

In 1956 the original Charcoal Pit opened. It was replaced 3 years later by a much larger building that is still used today.

Credit- Jumpin' Jack's Drive In/Facebook Credit- Jumpin' Jack's Drive In/Facebook loading...

Waterskiing Shows Added

In the late 1960s, Jack decided to add waterskiing shows since the Drive-in was located on the banks of the Mohawk River. He was even part of the original show driving one of the ski boats.

You can still catch these shows all summer long. Jumpin' Jack's is now the home base of the U.S. Water Ski Show Team.

Credit - Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In Credit - Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In loading...

Stood the Test of Time

Jack's has weathered Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Lee. More than 70 years later the dream of opening a Florida-inspired ice cream stand has stood the test of time.

Check out Jumpin’ Jacks this summer for their famous cheap eats and classic fare, like burgers, dogs, and fried dough. Don't forget to stick around for the waterskiing shows and fireworks displays.

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat Here are 9 shops in New York that serve cones and sundaes so big you may have to call in help. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams