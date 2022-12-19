One Glorious Gingerbread Village in New York Among Top 10 in Country

One glorious Gingerbread Village in New York is being nationally recognized as one of the best in the country.

Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village is among the “10 Incredible Hotel Gingerbread Displays” in Forbes Travel Guide, an honor the magazine has bestowed on the holiday tradition several times in the past. It's the only display in New York to make the list that includes some of the most prestigious hotels in the country - the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton in both New Orleans and Orlando, and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

The Lodge at Turning Stone Resort’s annual 75-foot-long gingerbread showstopper proves that it does, in fact, take a village, one with a hotel, barn, bakery, Victorian-style home and train station, complete with a moving train.

Credit - Turning Stone Credit - Turning Stone loading...

Over 40 Employees in 20 Departments

The edible work of art was also been featured in Bake Magazine, highlighting the more than 40 employees from 20 different departments who worked together to create the 75-foot-long Gingerbread Village that features 9 buildings this year.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

What is Gingerbread Village Made of

Turning Stone’s award-winning pastry team designed this year’s Gingerbread Village with a nod to traditional nostalgic gingerbread houses by incorporating a lot of gingerbread and popular candies, including NECCO wafers, pinwheel mints, and Spree tart candy.

5,100 Pinwheel Mints

2,360 Gingerbread Pieces

1,680 NECCO Wafers

1,440 Peppermint Sticks

1,000 Hershey’s Miniatures

765 Pounds of Frosting

75 Pounds of Spree Candy

47 Pounds of Shredded Wheat

15 Pounds of Crushed Peppermint

13 Pounds of Strawberry Wafers

12 Pounds of Brownie Brittle

Credit - Turning Stone Credit - Turning Stone loading...

Gingerbread Village is Open Thru New Year's Day

You can take a look at this year's display below or see it in person at Turning Stone. The Gingerbread Village will be open daily through New Year’s Day and is located near the main entrance of the resort by The Commons shopping boutiques.

Stunning 75-Foot Long Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Take a peek at the stunning, 75-foot long Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone that has been nationally recognized every year.

Turning Stone Brings in Bright New Lights for Christmas in 2022 With over 2 million LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and a massive 50 foot tree in the lobby... Turning Stone has gone above and beyond for their Christmas displays this year.

Elaborate Christmas Display in Chadwicks Puts Clark Griswold to Shame There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame.



Christmas Experience in Rome Make You Feel Like a Child Go back to your childhood this holiday season at one home in Rome.