One Glorious Gingerbread Village in New York Among Top 10 in Country
One glorious Gingerbread Village in New York is being nationally recognized as one of the best in the country.
Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village is among the “10 Incredible Hotel Gingerbread Displays” in Forbes Travel Guide, an honor the magazine has bestowed on the holiday tradition several times in the past. It's the only display in New York to make the list that includes some of the most prestigious hotels in the country - the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton in both New Orleans and Orlando, and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
The Lodge at Turning Stone Resort’s annual 75-foot-long gingerbread showstopper proves that it does, in fact, take a village, one with a hotel, barn, bakery, Victorian-style home and train station, complete with a moving train.
Over 40 Employees in 20 Departments
The edible work of art was also been featured in Bake Magazine, highlighting the more than 40 employees from 20 different departments who worked together to create the 75-foot-long Gingerbread Village that features 9 buildings this year.
What is Gingerbread Village Made of
Turning Stone’s award-winning pastry team designed this year’s Gingerbread Village with a nod to traditional nostalgic gingerbread houses by incorporating a lot of gingerbread and popular candies, including NECCO wafers, pinwheel mints, and Spree tart candy.
- 5,100 Pinwheel Mints
- 2,360 Gingerbread Pieces
- 1,680 NECCO Wafers
- 1,440 Peppermint Sticks
- 1,000 Hershey’s Miniatures
- 765 Pounds of Frosting
- 75 Pounds of Spree Candy
- 47 Pounds of Shredded Wheat
- 15 Pounds of Crushed Peppermint
- 13 Pounds of Strawberry Wafers
- 12 Pounds of Brownie Brittle
Gingerbread Village is Open Thru New Year's Day
You can take a look at this year's display below or see it in person at Turning Stone. The Gingerbread Village will be open daily through New Year’s Day and is located near the main entrance of the resort by The Commons shopping boutiques.