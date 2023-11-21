One Dollar Dream: CNY Woman Purchases 1894 Church, Initiates Remarkable Move

A Central New York woman is working to save a more than 100-year-old church that her great-great-grandfather built.

In 1894, a tiny town in North Brookfield, New York needed a church. Local wagon maker Charles Barnes started to build one. $1552 and one year later, the town had a church.

For more than 100 years the 30x50 foot building would witness both celebrations and heartache. It became more than just a place to worship. It was where life and death were shared.

Saving a Church

The church closed in 2013 and was sold to the town of Brookfield. 10 years later it was going to be torn down to make way for a parking lot.

To save the church, Megan Barnes, Charles' great-great-granddaughter bought it for $1.

Local history has become my passion and I believe it's important the next generation learns where we come from. Because we have to save our history don't we? This church deserves to be saved.

Costly Move

Barnes wants to move the church to the original family farm to keep it safe. It's less than a half mile from where it sits now but it's going to cost $100,000 to move.

It's not just important to my family but to every family in our town.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the cost. Donations can also be made with Venmo, PayPal, or the old-fashioned way- by writing a check and putting it in the mail.

Venmo: @tosaveachurch

PayPal: @MBarnes251

Megan Barnes

P.O. Box 362

Madison NY 13402

