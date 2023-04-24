One Central New York animal park is gearing up for a new baby on the way.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York will soon be a little bigger. A new baby giraffe is coming.

Jasmine and Jase are about to become parents again. This will be the second giraffe born at the Wild. The new bundle of joy will join sister Jahzara, born in October 2021.

The baby giraffe is expected to be born sometime in late summer or early fall.

New Tabby Tiger

Meet Kane, a beautiful Tabby Tiger added to the Wild Animal Park earlier this year. Kane joined Kemba and Kendi, two giraffes that were added to the Animal Park family in November.

Disney Themed Mayan Ruins

The baby isn't the only new thing coming to The Wild. Construction is underway on a new South American walk-through that will resemble Disney-themed ancient Mayan ruins. New species like giant anteaters and king vultures will share the exhibit.

Park owner Jeff Taylor says it’s all part of a multi-million dollar reinvestment plan at the Wild.

"We are continuing to enhance the animal exhibits and customer experience."

Underwater Viewing Exhibit

But wait, there's more. The Jaguars are being moved into a new exhibit that will feature a pool with underwater viewing so guests can see them swim. "This cat species likes water," said Taylor. A newly renovated gator exhibit will also be connected.

There are also plans for a new primate and parrot enclosure.

"Our exhibit design and construction crew are really taking it to a different level with this project. It’s like Disney style theming."

You can learn more about The Wild Animal Park, and The Wild Drive Thru Safari at Thewildpark.com.

