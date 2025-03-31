Another Bite Out of the Restaurant Scene: Chain Closing 70 Locations, 2 in New York

A major restaurant chain is shutting down over 70 locations, including two in New York State.

It’s been a tough few years for the restaurant industry.

We’ve said goodbye to some of the best BBQ at Smoking Guns Saloon, local cuisine at The Inn Between, and Margaritaville after 10 years inside Destiny USA.

Now, another national chain is filing bankruptcy and plans to close dozens of locations to revamp its operations.

On the Border Closing

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, which started in Dallas in 1982, was acquired by Chili’s owner Brinker International in 1994, leading to a rapid expansion of franchised locations. By 2001, it had over 100 restaurants across the U.S., but now the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“On The Border has been weighed down in recent years by macroeconomic factors that have negatively impacted the Company," said On the Border's Chief Restructuring Officer, Jonathan Tibus.

Dozens of locations will be closed as leases expire. It's all part of a plan to refresh the company's operations. "This restructuring is the best path forward for On The Border," Chris Rockwood, the president of On the Border, said. "It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and refocused on our growth."

Two of the 70 restaurant closures are in New York State.

New York Closures

200 Broadway Mall, Hicksville

45 Middle Ave., Holtsville

