OMG! Wait Until You See the Adorable Addition to Wild Animal Park

Oh my God! Wait until you see the adorable addition to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

Meet Kane, a beautiful Tabby Tiger that you can actually adopt. All proceeds will go straight to the animal you adopt to help the Wild Animal Park buy new toys and enrichment.

From the sounds of it, Kane needs a bunch of toys to play with.

Kane LOVES to destroy his toys.

Credit - Wild Animal Park Credit - Wild Animal Park loading...

Toy Kane

As a thank you for helping take care of Kane, you'll be sent a toy version, a picture and an adoption certificate.

Learn more at the Wild Animal Park online store.

Kemba & Kendi

Kane joins Kemba and Kendi, two giraffes that joined the Animal Park family in November. They will be part of The Wild Camping Resort. When it's finally built, you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.

Credit - The Wild Animal Park via Facebook Credit - The Wild Animal Park via Facebook loading...

Animal Encounters

You won't be able to see Kane until the Spring. The Wild Animal Park is closed for the Sinter season. But you can meet some of the other wonderful animal through personal encounters. Cuddle up with a sloth, otter, giraffe, hippo, or penguins.

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.