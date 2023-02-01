Old Man Winter Brings Arctic Blast to CNY With -35 Wind Chills

Old Man Winter will hit Central New York with an arctic blast of dangerously cold weather. Wind chills will be as low as 35 below zero. The good news is, it won't last long.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch from late Thursday night (2/2/23) through Saturday afternoon (2/4/23).

Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 below are possible in Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties. Occasional wind gusts of up to 40 mph could cause areas of blowing snow, creating reduced visibilities.

The coldest wind chills are expected to be across higher elevations of the Catskills and around the Tug Hill Plateau. Wind chills will be coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures begin to plummet into the single digits late Thursday night into Friday morning. The coldest wind chills will be Friday night into Saturday. Then we'll return to above-normal temperatures on Sunday.

Frostbite

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes and you may not even know it. There is no pain associated with the early stages, so watch for these danger signs:

  • Numb skin that may become flushed. Then it turns white or grayish-yellow.
  • Frostbitten skin feels cold to the touch.

If frostbite is suspected, move somewhere warm. Cover the frostbite area with something warm and dry. Never rub it!

Then get to a doctor or hospital as quickly as possible.

Cold Weather Tips

Here are a few tips to stay warm and safe in extremely cold weather.

  • Wear loose, lightweight, warm clothing in several layers. Trapped air between the layers acts as an insulator. Layers can be removed to avoid perspiration and subsequent chill.
  • Outer garments should be tightly woven, water-repellent, and hooded.
  • Always wear a hat or cap on your head since half of your body heat could be lost through an uncovered head.
  • Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
  • Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves because fingers maintain more warmth when they touch each other.
Hypothermia

Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause hypothermia, especially in children and the elderly. Keep a close eye on these symptoms to avoid getting hypothermia.

HYPOTHERMIA SYMPTOMS:
*Inability to concentrate
*Poor coordination
*Slurred speech
*Drowsiness
*Exhaustion
*Uncontrollable shivering, followed by a sudden lack of shivering

If a person's body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, get emergency medical assistance immediately. Remove wet clothing, wrap the victim in warm blankets, and give warm, non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated liquids until help arrives.

Long Range Forecast

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -8.
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2.
Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 37.

