Get ready to celebrate the dads in your life—Old Forge’s Dad Fest is back for 2025.

Dad Fest will be held on Saturday, June 14th from Noon to 4PM at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center. This family-friendly event is packed with fun, laughter, and a little friendly competition, all to honor the awesome dads out there.

What to Expect at Dad Fest 2025

There’s something for everyone! Kick things off with live music from Noon to 3:30PM—bring your lawn chair and your best dance moves. At 1PM, it’s the fan-favorite Frog Jumping Contest (frog weigh-in starts at Noon). If your dad’s got that competitive streak, sign him up for the hilarious Dad Contests happening throughout the day.

READ MORE: New York State Liquors Dad Will Love For Father's Day

Car lovers won’t want to miss the Classic Car Show, where you can vote for your favorite ride in the Spectator Choice Awards at 3:30PM. Afterward, stick around for a true Old Forge tradition. We are talking about the Annual Car Parade down Main Street at 4PM for Father's Day.

If you're planning to show off your car, pre-registration is $20 ($25 day-of), and the deadline is June 7th. Your check won’t be cashed until the day of the event to confirm you're there, so be sure to check in upon arrival.

Dad Fest In Old Forge Schedule Of Events

- Live Music from Noon - 3:30PM – bring your dancing shoes.

- Frog Jumping Contest at 1PM – who’s got the mightiest leap? Frog weigh in starts at Noon.

- Dad Contests Throughout the Day – is YOUR dad the ultimate champ?

- Classic Car Show throughout the day - Spectator Choice Awards at 3:30PM – vote for your favorites.

- Annual Car Parade Down Main Street – a must-see Old Forge tradition! 4 PM right after the festival.

You can learn more on Facebook here.

