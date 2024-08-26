The Great Winter Reveal for New York State

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been predicting the seasons for more than 225 years. What's winter have in store for New York State?

It looks like the same thing we've been seeing for the past several seasons - mild & dry. In the Northeast, including New York a "gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough," is being forecasted.

The mild temperatures that have put a damper on the Ice Castles and Winter Realms in Upstate New York the past few years will continue. It's expected to be above average once again with the coldest periods in mid-December and late February.

There will be snow. I mean, it is winter in New York. But it looks like we won't be buried in it. "Precipitation and snowfall will be slightly below normal. The snowiest periods will be in early December, mid-February, and early March."

Farmer's Almanac Prediction

The Farmer's Almanac prediction, which has been around over 205 years, says New York will see a Wet Winter Whirlwind. "Brace yourself for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between."

Old Man Winter has been scarce over the last few years in New York. This year may be different. The Farmer's Almanac says we could see above-normal amounts of winter precipitation.

"Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor."

The last week of January is being 'red flagged' for the eastern half of the country. A very active storm is predicted to bring heavy precipitation and lots of wind.

Snow, rain, sleet and ice is predicted from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27. That may mean we won't have a white Christmas again this year, but we could have a snowy start to 2025.

Colder Temperatures?

Colder weather is anticipated from the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes despite normal to above average temperatures in New York once again this season.

"The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February, when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures."

Intense bursts of snow and squalls could follow as the cold air blows across the Great Lakes.

Which One is Correct?

Two different almanac predictions just proves you can't predict the weather months in advance. Heck, the meteorologists can't even get the forecast right on the same day.

In the words of Doris Day, whatever will be, will be.

