A stretch of road in Central New York will soon carry a new meaning.

A portion of State Route 46 will honor Syracuse Police Officer and Rome native Michael Jensen, who lost his life in the line of duty last year.

Syracuse Police Officer killed in line of duty Credit - Syracuse Police/Facebook loading...

Daily Reminder of Jensen's Sacrifice

The section, running from Prospect Street in the City of Rome to Dixon Drive in the Town of Western, will serve as a daily reminder of Officer Jensen’s sacrifice and the impact he left on so many.

Jensen was just 29 years old when he was killed while responding to a standoff in Salina on April 14, 2024. The tragic incident also claimed the life of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Hoosock.

Credit - Onondaga County Sheriff's Credit - Onondaga County Sheriff's loading...

Known for Leadership & Humility

Growing up in Rome, Jensen was known for his leadership and humility. A graduate of Rome Free Academy, he excelled both in the classroom and on the field. He later attended Le Moyne College, earning a degree in accounting and an MBA before beginning his career in law enforcement.

State Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, who sponsored the legislation, said this dedication is about more than just a name on a sign—it’s about preserving the legacy of a man who embodied courage, kindness, and service.

Signs marking the Officer Michael E. Jensen Memorial Highway will be installed by the New York State Department of Transportation in the coming months, ensuring his name and his sacrifice are never forgotten.