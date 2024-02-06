First Responders are always on duty, even when they have time off.

Luckily, one off-duty police officer was in the right place at the right time and helped save a man's life in Central New York. And his heroic efforts are being recognized.

It happened on Sunday, February 4. Andrew Costello just happened to see his neighbor go through the ice on Oneida Lake while he was fishing. Costello called 911 and then used his police training to help.

Quick Thinking Saves Life

Officer Costello grabbed a ladder and immediately headed onto the ice. He used the ladder to pull the fisherman from the icy water and help him to shore.

EMTs on scene reported that the fisherman’s safety float suit was severely waterlogged and if Officer Costello did not act as quickly as he did, the fisherman would not have survived.

Life-Saving Actions Commended

Costello has been a member of the Oneida Indian Nation Police Department for six years. He was given a commendation for his heroic life-saving actions while off duty by Ray Halbritter and Police Chief David Verne.

His actions over the weekend were a reflection of his commitment to the safety and well-being of all Oneida Indian Nation Members and residents of Oneida and Madison Counties – a commitment that has been a fundamental principle of the Oneida Indian Nation Police Department since its founding in 1993.

