If you’ve been holding onto summer, this might be the wake-up call.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for a big chunk of Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. It goes into effect from midnight tonight until 8AM Thursday, with temperatures expected to dip down between 33 and 38 degrees. That means frost is likely to form, and if you’ve still got plants outside, this could be their final stand unless you cover them up. Sensitive flowers, veggies, or herbs left uncovered may not make it through the night.

Where the Frost Will Hit Tonight

The advisory stretches across places like Utica, Binghamton, Elmira, Oneida, Cortland, Montrose, and even down into parts of Pennsylvania like Towanda and Honesdale. It’s a widespread heads-up that fall is officially here. Gardeners know the drill: either bring your potted plants inside or throw a sheet over the ones in the ground to protect them. It’s one of those seasonal rituals in Upstate New York that always sneaks up on us.

October Chill: What to Expect Next

And really, this shouldn’t come as a shock. The Farmers’ Almanac had already hinted that this fall was going to be colder than usual, with some parts of Upstate even seeing the first snowflakes by mid-October. That’s just a couple of weeks away. Last year, Halloween was warm enough that kids could run around without coats. This year, it’s looking like costumes might need to be layered over jackets.

READ MORE: Nation’s Top 10 Spots for Fall Foliage Is Right Here in New York

We’ve already seen how unsettled September was where one day it’s sunny and in the 70s, the next day it’s storms and wind. Now, as we flip the calendar to October, the chill is setting in fast for Halloween season. The frost tonight is really just a preview of what’s ahead.

Protecting Your Plants: Tips for Gardeners

For now, the main thing to remember is: take care of your plants before heading to bed tonight. Cover them, move them, or say goodbye if you’re ready for pumpkin spice season to take over. Welcome to October in New York.

Delta Lake Dries Up: Photos Show Low Water Levels Delta Lake is looking a lot different these days. With rainfall down, water levels have dropped dramatically, exposing rocky shores and leaving docks high and dry. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

26 Stunning Photos That Prove New York Owns Autumn Fall in New York is pure magic—crisp air, fiery colors, and landscapes that feel straight out of a painting. Here are 26 photos that show exactly why autumn in the Empire State is truly unmatched. Gallery Credit: Polly