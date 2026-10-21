Ocean State Job Lot Is Coming to Hamilton, Taking Over Former Big Lots Store

Attention bargain shoppers! Another discount store is on the way to Central New York, and this one will be bringing something new to Madison County.

Ocean State Job Lot is opening a new store in Hamilton, taking over the former Big Lots building at 102 Utica Street.

It should be open sometime in the spring of 2027.

From Ames to Big Lots to Ocean State Job Lot

If that building sounds familiar, there's a reason. The nearly 44,000-square-foot space was previously home to Big Lots, and before that, Ames. Now it's getting another shot at life as a discount retailer.

Ocean State Job Lot is known for its Crazy Deals, brand-name merchandise, everyday essentials, and prices that keep bargain hunters coming back.

Depending on when you stop in, you could find everything from household goods and clothing to pet supplies, seasonal decorations, lawn and garden items, kitchen staples, and specialty foods.

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A First for Madison County

The Hamilton store will be Ocean State Job Lot's first location in Madison County and its 19th in New York.

Hamilton will be the company's 26th former Big Lots property to reopen as an Ocean State Job Lot since 2025. The company's closest existing store is in Liverpool.

It's also conveniently located about a mile and a half from Colgate University and roughly eight miles from SUNY Morrisville.

New Jobs Are Also Expected

The new store won't just mean another shopping option for the area. It is also expected to bring job opportunities to the community, including full-time, part-time, temporary, supervisory, and store leadership positions.

Details about hiring and how to apply haven't been announced yet, but the company says more information will be shared as the opening gets closer.