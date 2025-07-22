If you needed a reason to get off your phone and into the great outdoors this summer, New York State Parks just gave you 50.

The 2025 Wellness Challenge is now underway, inviting New Yorkers (and visitors) to explore the state’s stunning parks and historic sites by completing 50 fun and accessible missions. Complete just half of them and you’ll get a set of wellness-themed stickers and a postcard mailed straight to your home. And yes, these aren’t your average stickers — think nature-loving animals and fun park vibes perfect for your water bottle, journal, or laptop.

“Summer is in full force and the Wellness Challenge is a perfect way for visitors to make the most of their next State Parks adventure,” said New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons. “Spending time outdoors fosters positive physical health outcomes, brings communities closer together, and lessens the impact of everyday stresses.”

What Is the State Parks Wellness Challenge?

The challenge is built around eight dimensions of wellness — everything from mental and physical to financial and environmental health. Missions include fun things like going for a swim, hosting a BBQ with friends, or even learning about job opportunities within the parks system. One mental wellness challenge encourages participants to engage their senses in the classic “5-4-3-2-1” mindfulness method.

The idea behind the challenge is simple: help New Yorkers unplug from their devices, get outside, and experience the benefits of being in nature. And with 250+ state parks and historic sites across New York, there are plenty of places to explore.

How to Join the Challenge: App or Checklist

There are two ways to participate. You can go digital using the Goosechase app (just search “New York State Parks Wellness Challenge” or use join code C38WSA), or you can pick up a printed checklist at your local park. Complete 25 missions, check them off, and submit by January 16th, 2026, to earn your prize.

Win Wellness-Themed Prizes Just for Participating

Want to see the stickers? A preview is available on the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge website. So what are you waiting for? Whether you're swimming, picnicking, hiking, or just taking in the fresh air, the 2025 Wellness Challenge is your excuse to get outside and feel good doing it.

