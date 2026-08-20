Toss & Fire Is Back at the NYS Fair for Its 10th Year

If you’ve been waiting for Toss & Fire to get a little weird with pizza again, your time has come.

Toss & Fire is celebrating its 10th year at the New York State Fair, and they’re bringing some new creations that you can only get at the Fair.

They’ll be back inside Chevy Court with three brand-new pizzas, three returning favorites, two new wing flavors, a returning wing, and a new deep-fried appetizer.

6 NYS Fair Exclusive Toss & Fire Pizzas Check out the new Toss & Fire pizza available exclusively at this year's New York State Fair. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

And We Have Wings

Toss & Fire is also bringing some new wing creations to the Fair.

The Zab’s Sweet Heat Chicken Wings are tossed in Zab’s St. Augustine wing sauce, made with datil peppers, then drizzled with Zab’s Hot Honey and served with blue cheese.

READ MORE: NYS Fair Adds Adoradable & Amazing New Entertainment

The Parmesan Bacon Garlic Wings are deep-fried and tossed in garlic butter with Romano cheese and candied bacon, also served with blue cheese.

And the Dill Pickle Chicken Wings are coming back, tossed with Cheeky Monkey Pickly seasoning, butter, and chopped pickles, with ranch on the side.

Toss & Fire Toss & Fire

Pizza for a Year Is Back

Toss & Fire is also bringing back its Free Pizza for a Year giveaway.

For the 10th anniversary, they’ve created three limited-edition pizza boxes with The Pizza Bib. Take a photo with one of the boxes, tag @tossnfirepizza on social media, and you’ll be entered to win.

READ MORE: Eat Your Way Thru NYS Fair for Less on Tasty Tuesday

This year, two winners will get one free pizza every week for an entire year, starting October 1.

Find Toss & Fire at Chevy Court

The Chevy Court location will be open daily from 10 AM to 10:30 PM. Along with the Fair-exclusive creations, you'll also find Toss & Fire's regular favorites, craft and domestic beer, canned cocktails, Ashley Lynn wine slushies, and Pepsi products.

READ MORE: 30+ New Food Vendors at the NYS Fair

The New York State Fair runs from August 26 through September 7. Check out the free entertainment at Chevy Court and Suburban Park and a guide to all the rides this year.

Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams