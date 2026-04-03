After years of trial and error, the Empire Room at the New York State Fair is getting a makeover that’s all about experiences, not just meals.

Forget the traditional sit-down restaurant setup—Syracuse.com says the 2026 fair is turning the space into a place for entertainment, creativity, and just plain fun. Think silent discos (which are a BLAST), themed brunches, maybe even trivia nights, all packed into a room where fairgoers can dance, cool off, laugh, and learn.

“We finally get to take this room back and make it something people want to experience every single day,” Fair Director Julie LaFave told Syracuse.com.

The goal is to give visitors a mostly free, welcoming spot inside the fairgrounds where they can enjoy activities without worrying about a dinner reservation.

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Who’s Running What?

The fair is looking for a vendor to manage the bar and patio, serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and booking outdoor entertainment for the 13-day festival.

Meanwhile, everything inside the Empire Room itself—those silent discos, brunches, and other programming—will be handled directly by the fair.

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Lessons Learned from the Past

Previous attempts at running the Empire Room as a restaurant didn’t quite stick.

Local restaurateur Charlie Roman ran it under his Daniella’s brand until a 2025 kitchen fire and a contract non-renewal ended his tenure.

READ MORE: Daniella's Shuts Down

Bluestone Grub & Go moved in, but that didn't last long.

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What Else to Expect at the 2026 Fair

The 2026 New York State Fair, running Aug. 26 through Sept. 7, is bringing in other unique attractions, too.

Expect events like the Shrek Rave, interactive art installations, live music, and family-friendly activities sprinkled throughout the grounds.

Between the Empire Room revamp and these new events, there’s more than enough to see, do, and dance to this year.

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Want to Get Involved?

If you’re a vendor or entertainer interested in the Empire Room bar and patio, applications are open via the New York State Fair website.

Otherwise, just mark your calendar, grab your dancing shoes, and get ready to experience the fair in a whole new way.