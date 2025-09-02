Have you ever stood in front of the giant butter sculpture at the New York State Fair and thought, “What in the world happens to all that butter when the fair’s over?” Turns out, it doesn’t just melt away into nothing — it actually gets a second life. And a pretty cool one at that.

Every year, the American Dairy Association North East makes sure the 800-pound masterpiece doesn’t go to waste.

The butter itself comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, but don’t worry — it’s not the kind you’d spread on your toast. It’s scrap butter, stuff that can’t be sold or eaten, so instead of tossing it, it gets transformed into something useful.

Churning Butter Into Renewable Energy

Once the fair wraps up, the sculpture is carefully taken apart and hauled off to Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County.

This isn’t some random choice either.

For the past several years, Noblehurst has been the farm that recycles the sculpture, turning all that butter into renewable energy. Just how much energy? Enough to power a house for three days!

Leader in Sustainability

Noblehurst Farms has built a reputation for being a leader in sustainability and community partnerships.

They don’t just handle butter — every single week, they divert about 200 tons of food waste from local landfills.

That’s a massive impact, keeping waste out of dumps and turning it into power for farms and homes in the area.

So, the next time you admire that buttery work of art, you’ll know it’s more than just a fair tradition. It’s helping keep Central New York greener and more sustainable — one sculpture at a time.