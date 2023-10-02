NY Woman Arrested for Stealing Over 50 Grand From Parkinson’s Non Profit

Who steals from a non-profit organization? Someone did in New York and now they'll have to face the music after being arrested.

A probe by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation revealed more than $50,000 was stolen from the non-profit, Punch Out Parkinson's Inc., a fitness program with the United Way for people with Parkinson's disease in Broome County, New York.

48-year-old Stacie Congdon of Windsor, New York is accused of stealing the money from the nonprofit’s checking and savings accounts while working as Treasurer and President.

The unauthorized withdrawals were taken from the accounts over a period of a year from April 2022 through May 2023.

State Police arrested Congdon on Friday, September 29, 2023, for the class “C” felony of Grand Larceny in the second degree. She was taken to the Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

