New Yorkers Face Another Utility Rate Hike

Just when you thought your winter bills were bad enough, National Grid is raising rates again in April.

Household delivery charges will jump about $14.50 for both electricity and gas as part of a three-year schedule of rate hikes approved by the Public Service Commission.

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How Can Anyone Afford to Live in New York?

It’s not just your utility bills. New York already has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation.

According to a WalletHub study, New York ranks second-highest in state tax rates, taking a huge chunk of your paycheck before you even pay rent or groceries.

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People Are Leaving the Empire State

With sky-high bills, taxes, and a state full of regulations, thousands of residents are leaving New York every year.

Census data shows a net loss of residents, with hundreds of thousands relocating to states like Florida and New Jersey.

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The Takeaway

Rising utility bills and a state packed with taxes and laws make living in New York harder every day. And don't even get me started on the snow and frigid winters.

For many, Florida’s sunshine and lower costs are starting to look pretty appealing.

READ MORE: Spring Is Coming to New York… Just Not Anytime Soon

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Considering Your Move to Florida?

If you’re thinking about escaping high costs and moving to Florida, I know a real estate agent or two who can help you sell your New York home and find your dream place down south.