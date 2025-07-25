Something big is coming to the New York State Fair this year. It might also involve a foot.

A group of self-proclaimed researchers and cryptid enthusiasts claims to have uncovered something that could shake the foundations of science: the preserved remains of Bigfoot. Yes, the Bigfoot.

The Adirondack Discovery: Finding "Dack"

According to a report from the Daily Sentinel, the exhibit, dramatically titled “BIGFOOT’S REMAINS,” is the creation of Charles “Snake” Stuart, a cryptozoologist and Bigfoot hunter based out of Saranac Lake. Stuart and his team say they discovered the body, which they’ve nicknamed Dack, deep in the Adirondack Mountains during the fall of 2024.

“This is not merely an exhibition; this is a momentous turning point in our collective understanding of life on Earth itself,” Stuart said in a press release, as quoted by the Daily Sentinel.

Beyond Footprints: The Claim of Biological Proof

What makes this so-called discovery stand out from previous Bigfoot hoaxes is the level of detail Stuart claims to provide. The exhibit promises not just photos or casts of footprints, but the actual body. That includes preserved tissue and biological samples which, according to Stuart, have undergone DNA testing. The results? Allegedly, Dack shares a “profound connection to Neanderthals.”

THERE WERE NO OBVIOUS SIGNS OF TRAUMA OR INJURY TO THE BODY. THE CAUSE OF DEATH IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.

Skeptical? So is most of the scientific community. But Stuart is leaning into the mystery and intrigue. He’s billing the event as part science, part spectacle, and all curiosity. Members of the media were even invited to a private preview ahead of the fair, with exact details still in the works.

Do not squander your chance to be among the privileged few to witness history. Prepare to believe. Prepare to be astounded.

How Much Does It Cost?

If you’re intrigued enough to see Dack for yourself, be prepared to fork over a little extra. Admission to the “BIGFOOT’S REMAINS” exhibit will set you back $9.31, and it’s not included in your regular fair ticket. You can grab tickets and learn more at the exhibit’s official website.

Whether you're a die-hard believer, a curious skeptic, or just looking for the weirdest photo op of your summer, this may be the fair’s wildest stop.

“This isn’t about belief anymore. It’s about biology.”

The New York State Fair has hosted its fair share of attractions over the years — butter sculptures, giant pumpkins, and musical legends — but this year, it might just host a piece of Bigfoot history.

