New York law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up security after U.S. airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday night. Here's what we know so far.

The post highlights several major cities, but when it comes to New York, the focus spans the entire state. So what exactly is going on?

Why New York Is Taking Precautionary Measures

According to FOX 9, no credible threats have been identified in New York State. NYPD and other agencies are stepping up patrols around religious, cultural, and diplomatic locations. A lot of the focus is in and around New York City.

“We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran,” the NYPD said in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). “Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to key sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners.”

As tensions rise in the Middle East, New York officials are taking no chances. Police presence is being increased at synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship. Cyber surveillance is also a key part of the NYPD’s counterterrorism strategy right now.

While New York remains calm, similar precautions are being taken in other major U.S. cities including Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Miami. Authorities nationwide are coordinating with federal teams, including Customs and Border Protection, who are monitoring airport and border traffic more closely.

What You Should Do If You Notice Suspicious Activity

Despite the increased security, officials stress there is no specific threat to New York at this time. However, the public is encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. Law enforcement across New York State will continue to assess the potential for local impact. For now, their message is clear: safety comes first, and vigilance is key.

