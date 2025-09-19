If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing in New York but don’t have a license, September 27th is your chance.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the next Free Fishing Day, and it just happens to line up with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

“This September 27 free fishing day is particularly special because it coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, a celebration of the incredible angling opportunities our state provides,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton. She added that these days are a perfect way for beginners to test the waters and for seasoned anglers to share their passion with friends and family.

National Hunting and Fishing Day has been around since 1972, created by Congress to encourage people to enjoy traditional outdoor sports while also recognizing hunters and anglers for their role in conservation. Pairing this celebration with Free Fishing Day gives New Yorkers and visitors alike an easy way to get outside and explore the state’s many lakes, rivers, and streams.

The DEC makes it even easier to join in with free fishing clinics held throughout the year. These hands-on events cover everything from casting a rod to learning about fish species, safety, and state fishing regulations. For anyone who doesn’t own gear, there’s even a library lending program where you can check out a fishing rod the same way you’d borrow a book.

If you can’t make it out in September, mark your calendar for the last Free Fishing Day of the year on Veterans Day, November 11th. Remember, while you don’t need a license on Free Fishing Days, all other regulations still apply. Normally, anyone 16 or older needs a fishing license, which is good for a full year once purchased.

So grab a friend, borrow a rod, and see what you can reel in. After all, it’s free to fish—and who knows, you might just discover your new favorite hobby.

New York State Free Fishing Days 2025 Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the return of New York State's free fishing days for 2025. There are other programs offered like a rod loaner program and a learn to fish program. The license requirement will be waived for freshwater fishing on the following dates: Gallery Credit: Canva