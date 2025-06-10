Ready to light up your 2025 Independence Day? We've done the deep dive to bring you the confirmed hotspots for fireworks across Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York.

Do you know of other events?- Please email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com. We will be happy to add to this list.

Glimmerglass State Park 4th of July 2025 Fireworks (near Cooperstown)

Head to Glimmerglass State Park on Friday, July 4th 2025, for a concert starting at 7PM, leading right into fireworks at 9PM (or dusk, whichever comes first).

Lake George 4th of July 2025 Fireworks Cruise

If you want to get up close and personal with the explosions, the Lake George Steamboat Company has confirmed their July 4th Fireworks Cruises for Friday, July 4th from 9:15PM - 10:30PM. They shoot fireworks right off a barge in the southern bay.

Lake Placid 4th of July 2025 Fireworks

Lake Placid is planning its "Set the Night to Music Fireworks Spectacular" for Friday, July 4th, at 9:15PM over Mirror Lake.

READ MORE: Events Around New York That Are Worth The Drive June 2025

Mohawk Valley 4th of July 2025 Celebration (Thurston, NY)

This community celebration is listed for Friday, July 4th from 3PM to 10PM at Mohawk Elementary School in Thurston, NY. While specific fireworks times will likely firm up closer to the date, a full-day celebration usually means a grand finale.

Niagara Falls 4th of July 2025 Extended Fireworks Displays

Niagara Falls State Park is going all out with extended holiday displays on July 1st and July 4th both at 10PM.

Rochester, NY 4th of July 2025 Fireworks (Downtown)

The City of Rochester's classic downtown fireworks extravaganza is a go for July 4th at 10:00PM. Head to the Broad Street Bridge & Court Street Bridge for prime viewing.

Rochester, NY 4th of July 2025 Fireworks (Veterans Memorial Park)

Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester is also confirmed for Friday, July 4th, with activities kicking off at 4PM and fireworks lighting up the sky at 9:45PM. Expect live music, food trucks, and kids' activities.

Syracuse Mets 4th of July 2025 Fireworks (NBT Bank Stadium)

The Syracuse Mets have already put their July 4th game on the books with a confirmed post-game fireworks spectacular at NBT Bank Stadium.

Watertown, NY 4th of July 2025 Parade and Fireworks

The Watertown 4th of July Parade is confirmed for Friday, July 4th with fireworks at dusk.

Do you know of other events?- Please email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com. We will be happy to add to this list.

17 Central New York And Mohawk Valley Towns As Cheese From Utica to Verona, we paired Central New York towns with their cheese counterparts. See which dairy delight represents your hometown. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025 Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams