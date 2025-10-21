Could we see early snow in Central New York this year or even a white Christmas? Depends on who you ask.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for snow in the first two weeks of November and again at the end of the month.

Nov 1-8: Snow showers north; rain, then sunny south; cold

Snow showers north; rain, then sunny south; cold Nov 9-11: Snowstorm, cold

Snowstorm, cold Nov 12-18: Sunny, then rain; turning warmer

Sunny, then rain; turning warmer Nov 19-26: Showers, mild

Showers, mild Nov 27-30: Snow showers north, sunny south; colder

Weather Channel Winter Forecast

On the other hand, The Weather Channel is forecasting above normal temperatures for the month of November.

December is a different story. Expert meteorologists claim we may have a white Christmas this year in Central New York.

"Lake-effect snow will also be prevalent and heavy at times in the Great Lakes region by December."

Those warmer temperatures could return to the area in January.

Winter in Central New York

Whatever Mother Nature has in store this winter, Central New Yorkers will be ready—it is winter in the north, after all. And let’s be honest, even the so-called expert meteorologists can struggle to get tomorrow’s forecast right, let alone predict next month’s snow.

If we survived last season’s massive storms that dumped several feet of snow—enough to collapse hundreds of roofs—we can survive almost anything.

On the bright side, all that snow is a boon for the winter tourist season, which has struggled in recent years. The only hope? That the season doesn’t overstay its welcome well into spring.