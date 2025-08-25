Law enforcement scored one of the biggest wins in Northern New York history.

In Albany, Troy, and nearby Menands, officers uncovered a staggering 134 firearms hidden across homes and storage units—a collection so large it’s hard to believe.

In Troy alone, 68 guns were tucked away in a single residence near Prospect Park. Albany’s Arbor Hill added another 25, and Menands storage units held 41 more. Handguns, high-powered rifles, and even weapons cleverly concealed inside stereo equipment were all part of the haul.

Authorities say it’s one of the largest firearms seizures in the history of the Northern District of New York, and it’s easy to see why.

Web of Scams

The guns belonged to Iziah and Kaya Cox, siblings accused of running an elaborate web of scams and fraud. Apparently, they had created multiple fake businesses to funnel money from frauds both here in the U.S. and abroad.

Search warrants led to the discovery of all those guns.

Iziah now faces charges for unlawful possession of firearms as a felon. But beyond the charges, the real story is what these weapons represent: lives potentially saved, crimes potentially prevented, and families protected.

This seizure shows what happens when law enforcement agencies—from local police to the FBI—work together with purpose. Removing this arsenal from the streets doesn’t just make headlines; it changes communities, makes neighborhoods safer, and sends a clear message: you can’t hide massive stockpiles of weapons and expect to get away with it.

Albany and Troy are safer today, and it’s all because officers acted decisively. This isn’t just enforcement—it’s a historic move that could save countless lives.