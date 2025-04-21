The Northern Lights may light up the sky in New York this week, not once but twice, thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm.

This solar activity could bring the shimmering Aurora Borealis as far south as the Empire State, offering a dazzling spectacle for skywatchers.

What Makes Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field.

The best time to see the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.

When to See the Lights

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience if you want to see the Aurora Borealis.

If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.

Latest Northern Lights Forecast

The best chances to the see the Northern Lights will bee Tuesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 23 this week.

The Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says a G2-rated geomagnetic storm could be visible from Maine to Washington.

Tuesday evening may be a special treat with the tail-end of the Lyrids, one of the most famous annual meteor showers that produce around 20 meteors per hour.

Clear Skies?

Will Mother Nature cooperate this time?

Skies will be clear overnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday for a change.

