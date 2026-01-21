A Magical Night: Northern Lights Dance Over Central New York

Central New York residents got an unexpected show as the Northern Lights put on a dazzling display in the night sky.

From shimmering greens to hints of purple, the aurora stretched across the horizon, leaving everyone who spotted it in awe.

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or just a fan of natural wonders, this rare display reminded everyone that sometimes, nature puts on the best shows for free.

Credit - Stephanie Harris

Photo Gallery

For those who missed it, our gallery of stunning photos brings the Northern Lights right to your screen.

You can almost feel the cold air and the quiet magic of the aurora, even from your living room.

Northern Light Shine Over Central New York

Will We See More?

Good news—there may be another chance to catch the Northern Lights tonight (Wednesday, January 21) over Central New York if you missed them the last two nights. And it won't be as cold either. But we may have some snow in the forecast.

The aurora isn’t expected to be as strong as the recent display, but with clear, dark skies, you might still catch some faint greens shimmering across the horizon.

How to Watch

Step outside after dark and look north.

Find a location with minimal light for the best view.

Give your eyes 10–15 minutes to adjust to the dark.

Dress warmly—this is winter in the northern U.S.

Keep an eye on the NOAA Aurora Dashboard for real-time updates and your best viewing window.