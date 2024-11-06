Experience The Magical Northern Lights In New York Once Again

Get the cameras ready. The Northern Lights may paint the skies over New York once again.

If you missed it in May and again in October, there may be another chance to catch the aurora. It won't be as bright but for those of us that haven't seen it yet, it's better than nothing.

What Makes Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field.

The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.

When to See the Lights

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.

If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.

Northern Lights Weather Forecast

The NOAA Prediction Center says a minor G1 geomagnetic storm is likely on November 7 due to possible CME effects.

If we're lucky the Aurora can be seen in northern New York, parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Mother Nature may have something to say about it though. The forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for Central New York.

Increased Solar Activity

Solar activity was predicted to increase in the fall creating more chances to see the Northern Lights from more places, including New York.

Check out some of the best shots from the spectacular G4 Storm in May.

