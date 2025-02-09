From Snow to Glow: Northern Lights May Shine After the Super Bowl in New York
If you're tired of watching snowflakes drift down, a dazzling sight might be on the way. The Northern Lights could light up the sky after the Super Bowl and they may reach New York.
What Makes Northern Lights?
The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field.
The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.
READ MORE: NY Photographer Captures Northern Lights in Dazzling Time-Lapse Video
The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.
When to See the Lights
Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.
If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.
READ MORE: 10 of the Most Instagram-Worthy Cities in New York
Latest Northern Lights Forecast
Alaska will see the best Northern Lights display, although several northern states, including New York, have a pretty good chance of catching them.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts geomagnetic storm conditions on Sunday, February 9 with a Kp index of five.
Conditions for Monday are expected to be favorable as well, with a Kp index of four.
Check out some of the best shots from the spectacular G4 Storm in May last year.
Stunning Northern Lights Dazzle Skies Across New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Old Forge
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams