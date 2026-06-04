Northern Lights Could Show Up Over New York Again

There’s another round of solar activity brewing, and that means the Northern Lights could make another appearance over New York.

Mother Nature put on quite a display in the New York skies in January, and there’s a chance we could see her magic show up again.

Space weather forecasters are tracking a geomagnetic storm that might be strong enough to push the aurora farther south than it normally goes.

And when that happens, New York doesn’t just get a faint glow on the horizon. We’re talking possible streaks of green, pink, and purple lighting up the sky—if everything lines up just right.

Credit - Yuheng Ouyang/Unsplash Credit - Yuheng Ouyang/Unsplash loading...

Where and When to Look

Timing matters. The best shot is usually late at night into the early morning hours, when the sky is darkest, and things are quiet.

Upstate New York, the Adirondacks, the North Country, and parts of Central New York tend to have the best view, but during stronger storms, people have caught glimpses even farther south.

READ MORE: Shooting Star Photobombs Incredible Northern Lights In Upstate New York

The big key is getting away from light pollution. The darker the sky, the better your odds. Even a strong storm can get washed out if you’re standing under too many streetlights.

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What’s Actually Happening in the Sky

It all comes down to the sun. When it sends out bursts of charged particles toward Earth, they slam into our planet’s magnetic field. That interaction is what creates those glowing waves of light we call the aurora borealis.

Forecasters are saying this current activity has the potential to stretch the viewing line farther south than usual, which is why people across New York are being told to keep an eye on the sky.

Worth Glancing Outside

The truth is, these things are never guaranteed. You can have a strong forecast and still miss it if clouds roll in at the wrong time. But when it does hit right, it’s one of those “you had to be there” sky moments.

Mother Nature MAY cooperate in Central New York. The forecast for Utica/Rome is calling for partly cloudy skies overnight, which is better than mostly cloudy.

So if you’re up late, it might be worth stepping outside for a minute or two. Because if the clouds cooperate and the sky lights up, you’ll definitely want to say you saw it.