If you missed the Northern Lights in New York due to the clouds and rain, you may get another chance. And it looks like Mother Nature may cooperate this time.

Strong solar activity could bring the shimmering Aurora Borealis back on Monday, June 2 and again on Tuesday, June 3.

Northern Lights in New York

What Makes Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field.

The best time to see the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.



When to See the Lights

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience if you want to see the Aurora Borealis.

If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.



Latest Northern Lights Forecast

The Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storms are likely on Monday, June 2 due to effects from a CME that left the Sun on 31 May.

G1-G2 (Minor-Moderate) geomagnetic storms are likely on 03 Jun due to coronal hole influence.



Latest Weather Forecast?

Will Mother Nature cooperate this time?

Believe it or not, the forecast is calling for clear skies overnight and mostly clear for Tuesday. So we may actually catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this time.

